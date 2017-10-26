To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Analysis: Health monitoring gives SOF the edge

26th October 2017 - 14:00 GMT | by Gerrard Cowan in London

RSS

Ensuring troops are fit and healthy is a key focus for militaries, fulfilling a duty of care, bolstering training and increasing operational effectiveness. 

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Gerrard Cowan

Author

Gerrard Cowan

Gerrard Cowan is an experienced defence and financial journalist. He is a former Jane's Defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Special Operations

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us