Analysis: Health monitoring gives SOF the edge

Why artificial intelligence has secured its place in special forces’ operations
The diverse use cases of Artificial Intelligence (AI) have been turning it into a critical tool for Special Operations Forces (SOF).
Ensuring troops are fit and healthy is a key focus for militaries, fulfilling a duty of care, bolstering training and increasing operational effectiveness.
Already have an account? Log in
The diverse use cases of Artificial Intelligence (AI) have been turning it into a critical tool for Special Operations Forces (SOF).
Polaris Government and Defense has launched the Military 850 TITAN 155 snowmobile ahead of SOF Week 2025. Designed for immediate deployment in cold-weather environments, the platform will enter trials with special operations forces by year-end, targeting NATO’s northern and eastern European members.
Solutions supplied by Adventure Tactical currently equip military and law enforcement forces of 24 countries.
At SOF Week 2025 in Tampa, Florida, Stu Bradin, President and CEO of the Global SOF Foundation (GSOF), underscored the increasing operational demands placed on special operations forces (SOF) as global tensions mount.
Japan’s Ministry of Defense is devoting government-level effort and funding to tackling the growing problem of cyber warfare.
All the best images from the penultimate day of Eurosatory 2024 which brought the security industry into sharper focus for attendees to the Parc des Expositions de Villepinte.