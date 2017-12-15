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Taiwan cancels minehunters amidst shipbuilder scandal

15th December 2017 - 00:30 GMT | by Charles Au in Taipei

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Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense announced it had terminated a minehunter contract between the Republic of China Navy (ROCN) and Ching Fu Shipbuilding on 13 December, with the local company suffering a serious financial crisis over the past two months.

Weeks before, the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) rescinded a patrol boat construction contract after Ching Fu failed to deliver boats according to deadlines. The CGA had awarded a contract for 28 100t patrol boats in May 2013. Ching Fu only delivered 13, while another eight were under construction.

Ching Fu Shipbuilding, formed in 1989, is suspected of defrauding

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Charles Au

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Charles Au

Charles was born in Malaysia, but educated in Taiwan. He is currently based in the …

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