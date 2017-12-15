Taiwan cancels minehunters amidst shipbuilder scandal
Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense announced it had terminated a minehunter contract between the Republic of China Navy (ROCN) and Ching Fu Shipbuilding on 13 December, with the local company suffering a serious financial crisis over the past two months.
Weeks before, the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) rescinded a patrol boat construction contract after Ching Fu failed to deliver boats according to deadlines. The CGA had awarded a contract for 28 100t patrol boats in May 2013. Ching Fu only delivered 13, while another eight were under construction.
Ching Fu Shipbuilding, formed in 1989, is suspected of defrauding
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