Taiwan cancels minehunters amidst shipbuilder scandal

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense announced it had terminated a minehunter contract between the Republic of China Navy (ROCN) and Ching Fu Shipbuilding on 13 December, with the local company suffering a serious financial crisis over the past two months.

Weeks before, the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) rescinded a patrol boat construction contract after Ching Fu failed to deliver boats according to deadlines. The CGA had awarded a contract for 28 100t patrol boats in May 2013. Ching Fu only delivered 13, while another eight were under construction.

Ching Fu Shipbuilding, formed in 1989, is suspected of defrauding