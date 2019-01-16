Raytheon awarded ESSM contract modification

Raytheon has received a $37.9 million modification to a previously awarded contract to exercise options in support of Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile (ESSM) in-service support and technical engineering support services, the company announced on 14 January.

The ESSM programme is an international cooperative effort to design, develop, test and procure ESSM missiles. The ESSM, an upgrade to the RIM-7 Seasparrow missile, provides self-defence capability and firepower against high-speed, highly manoeuvrable anti-ship missiles.

The contract was issued by the US Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia.