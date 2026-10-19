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Italy’s DDX destroyer deal opens a decade of naval spending

19th October 2026 - 08:34 GMT | by Harry McNeil in London, UK

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The Horizon-class destroyer Andrea Doria in service with the Italian Navy. (Photo: Fincantieri)

A €3.7 billion destroyer contract for Fincantieri and Leonardo is only the start, with submarines, corvettes and a new carrier pointing to more opportunities.

Italy formally launched its €3.7 billion (US$4.16 billion) DDX destroyer programme when Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (OSN) signed a contract with Europe’s Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) at the end of September 2026. OSN is a joint venture between Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri (51%) and Italian aerospace, defence and security company Leonardo (49%).

The contract covers development, production, logistical studies and initial in-service support for two destroyers, and includes options worth around €1.3 billion. OCCAR, which is managing the programme, described DDX as “a cornerstone of Italy’s naval modernisation effort” on its programme page. The award signals the start of a wider Italian

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Harry McNeil

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Harry McNeil

Harry McNeil is Shephard's Naval Reporter. Before joining, he spent almost two years as an …

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