Italy’s DDX destroyer deal opens a decade of naval spending
Italy formally launched its €3.7 billion (US$4.16 billion) DDX destroyer programme when Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (OSN) signed a contract with Europe’s Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) at the end of September 2026. OSN is a joint venture between Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri (51%) and Italian aerospace, defence and security company Leonardo (49%).
The contract covers development, production, logistical studies and initial in-service support for two destroyers, and includes options worth around €1.3 billion. OCCAR, which is managing the programme, described DDX as “a cornerstone of Italy’s naval modernisation effort” on its programme page. The award signals the start of a wider Italian
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