US Army awards Javelin full rate production contract

The US Army has awarded the Javelin Joint Venture (a partnership between Raytheon Missiles & Defense and Lockheed Martin) a $47 million modification contract the for full-rate production of the Javelin weapon system. The estimated completion date of the agreement is August 2023.

Javelin is an anti-tank guided munition that can be carried and launched by a single person. It provides a medium-range, ‘fire-and-forget’ missile for use against a wide array of targets including armoured vehicles, bunkers and caves.

The weapon can be deployed from multiple platforms as well as used during the day, at night and in any kind of weather.

Besides the army, Javelin is also equipping units of the US Marine Corps and is scheduled to be in service with both parties until 2050.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

FGM-148 Javelin