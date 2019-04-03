Unmanned Systems Asia 2019: DroneShield targets Asia-Pacific

Counter-unmanned aerial system provider DroneShield is targeting the rapidly growing Asia-Pacific region as a major market for the coming years, the company has told Shephard.

The company – which is based in Australia – already has a strong presence in the region. It deployed its system with the Queensland Police Service during the Commonwealth Games 2018 in the Gold Coast, while its systems were also used to protect the PyeonChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in South Korea.

Its systems were used to protect the ASEAN meeting in Sydney last year, while it has a number of Asian clients in