Martek expands into maritime UAS market

What’s next for the Pentagon after the Replicator programme?
Although the Replicator initiative has made several accomplishments, there are still multiple gaps to plug across the US Department of Defense (DoD) and its services.
Martek Marine has established a dedicated aviation division to meet growing demand for UAS maritime aviation services, the company announced on 22 November.
The Martek Aviation division will deliver complete service solutions for maritime applications such as ISR; search and rescue; illegal pollution detection and monitoring; detection of illegal drug and people trafficking; fisheries protection; and offshore asset and infrastructure inspection.
Paul Luen, CEO, Martek Group, said: ‘We have committed over £5 million so far to establish a leading position in maritime Remotely Piloted Aircraft System capability and the establishment of a dedicated Martek Aviation division was a planned evolution of our business following recent major contract successes.
‘A number of major OEMs have approached us about operating partnerships to help grow their platform sales and we expect further announcements shortly. We welcome competition from the major companies entering this market and through continual investment in technology and people we are determined to retain our leading position as the market expands.’
Although the Replicator initiative has made several accomplishments, there are still multiple gaps to plug across the US Department of Defense (DoD) and its services.
Cummings Aerospace presented its turbojet-powered Hellhound loitering munition at SOF Week 2025, offering a man-portable solution aligned with the US Army’s LASSO requirements.
PDW has revealed its Attritable Multirotor First Person View drone at SOF Week 2025, offering special operations forces a low-cost, rapidly deployable platform for strike and ISR missions, inspired by battlefield lessons from Ukraine.
Teledyne FLIR is highlighting the emerging requirements for 'recoverable and re-usable' loitering munitions across the contemporary operating environment during this week’s SOF Week conference in Tampa, Florida.
High-performance maritime industry player Kraken Technology Group, based in the UK, has used the SOF Week conference in Tampa, Florida this week to debut its K3 Scout uncrewed surface vessel (USV) to the North American market.
Red Cat and Palladyne AI recently conducted a cross-platform collaborative flight involving three diverse heterogeneous drones.