Martek expands into maritime UAS market

Martek Marine has established a dedicated aviation division to meet growing demand for UAS maritime aviation services, the company announced on 22 November.

The Martek Aviation division will deliver complete service solutions for maritime applications such as ISR; search and rescue; illegal pollution detection and monitoring; detection of illegal drug and people trafficking; fisheries protection; and offshore asset and infrastructure inspection.

Paul Luen, CEO, Martek Group, said: ‘We have committed over £5 million so far to establish a leading position in maritime Remotely Piloted Aircraft System capability and the establishment of a dedicated Martek Aviation division was a planned evolution of our business following recent major contract successes.

‘A number of major OEMs have approached us about operating partnerships to help grow their platform sales and we expect further announcements shortly. We welcome competition from the major companies entering this market and through continual investment in technology and people we are determined to retain our leading position as the market expands.’