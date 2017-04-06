Kongsberg unveils Eelume underwater robot

Kongsberg Maritime has unveiled its new Eelume underwater robot on 4 April.

With a flexible and adaptable body, Eelume is designed to live permanently underwater and execute underwater intervention tasks that currently require the mobilisation of expensive surface vehicles for divers or the deployment of remotely operated vehicles (ROV) or autonomous underwater vehicles.

The system's design allows it to access confined spaces within subsea structures, and its ability to change its shape and hold postures allows intricate interactions using a diverse toolset including torque tools, grippers and specialised maintenance equipment.

Eelume offers advanced manoeuvrability and access to underwater structures for various operations, such as visual inspection, cleaning, and operating valves and chokes. The system is being positioned as a solution to help reduce costs and environmental impact associated with having a ship overhead traditional ROV operations.

The solution has been developed under an agreement between Kongsberg Maritime and Statoil with Eelume, to accelerate new technology that reduce costs related to subsea inspection, maintenance and repair operations.

Richard Mills, sales director, marine robotics, Kongsberg Maritime, said: 'Eelume is a unique system and we are looking forward to giving visitors a real insight into how the technology has the potential to disrupt the status quo by taking a completely new approach to underwater inspection and intervention.'