AUVSI 2017: Homeland Security increases UAV focus

AUVSI 2017: Kongsberg discusses Eelume
Kongsberg Maritime took the opportunity at AUVSI Xponential to describe the background and development of Eelume, a subsea inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) vessel. Richard …
The Department of Homeland Security has selected Mississippi State University to lead a major research and development programme for a new demonstration facility.
Mississippi State University will be the new base of operations for small UAS, to be known as the Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Demonstration Range Facility.
The demonstration facility is set to begin operations in autumn of 2017; a Mississippi State-led partnership will oversee the initiative.
The new facility will support US Homeland Security operations and training by providing UAS flight and exercise support facilities that will sustenance operational evaluation of UAS in a variety of applications and
