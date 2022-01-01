The defence market, covered end to end

Improbable closes US defence business
The British company's subsidiary Improbable Defense US will cease its American defence activities due to 'challenging macroeconomic conditions'.Read more
The British company's subsidiary Improbable Defense US will cease its American defence activities due to 'challenging macroeconomic conditions'.Read more
Germany's Rheinmetall has identified opportunities to sell 500 to 800 KF51 Panther MBTs to NATO members through to the mid-2030s.Read more
Raytheon will develop a tactical edge networking capability as part of the USAF's Advanced Battle Management effort.Read more