Vrgineers plays its part in Czech F-35 fighter programme

Lockheed Martin has selected Vrgineers to join its pilot training industrial cooperation project as part of the Czech Republic’s F-35 fighter jet programme. The partnership was signed alongside the fighter order, but the partners have only disclosed it now.

Under the partnership, the Czech company has been tasked to develop and deliver unclassified next-generation training simulators, specifically tailored to support the Czech Air Force ahead of the delivery of the Lockheed fighters.

The “F-35-like” classroom trainers do not replicate the precise behaviour of the jets with 100% accuracy, but they have been designed to meet certain training procedures and familiarisation requirements,