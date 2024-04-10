Vrgineers plays its part in Czech F-35 fighter programme
Lockheed Martin has selected Vrgineers to join its pilot training industrial cooperation project as part of the Czech Republic’s F-35 fighter jet programme. The partnership was signed alongside the fighter order, but the partners have only disclosed it now.
Under the partnership, the Czech company has been tasked to develop and deliver unclassified next-generation training simulators, specifically tailored to support the Czech Air Force ahead of the delivery of the Lockheed fighters.
The “F-35-like” classroom trainers do not replicate the precise behaviour of the jets with 100% accuracy, but they have been designed to meet certain training procedures and familiarisation requirements,
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Training
-
Saab wins three-year extension to British Army live training contract
Instrumented Live Training (ILT-D) is an appended precision laser based tactical engagement system for vehicles, armoured platforms, heavy weapon systems and anti-tank weapons used in force-on-force exercises as part of collective training.
-
US, Japan, Australia and the Philippines conduct major military exercise in South China Sea
The countries conducted a Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) within the Philippine’s Exclusive Economic Zone on 7 April 2024.