  • Vrgineers plays its part in Czech F-35 fighter programme

Vrgineers plays its part in Czech F-35 fighter programme

10th April 2024 - 07:59 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

Vrgineers has been working on a “high fidelity” F-35 classroom trainer alongside its partnership with Lockheed Martin which will deliver unclassified trainers to the Czech Air Force. (Photo: US DoD)

The partnership between Lockheed and Vrgineers was set out to develop and deliver next-generation unclassified training simulators, designed specifically to support the Czech Air Force in preparation for the arrival of F-35 fighter.

Lockheed Martin has selected Vrgineers to join its pilot training industrial cooperation project as part of the Czech Republic’s F-35 fighter jet programme. The partnership was signed alongside the fighter order, but the partners have only disclosed it now.

Under the partnership, the Czech company has been tasked to develop and deliver unclassified next-generation training simulators, specifically tailored to support the Czech Air Force ahead of the delivery of the Lockheed fighters.

The “F-35-like” classroom trainers do not replicate the precise behaviour of the jets with 100% accuracy, but they have been designed to meet certain training procedures and familiarisation requirements,

