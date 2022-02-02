UK orders more Airbus helicopters for training

The DHFS fleet of H135 helicopters will grow to 34. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

Five extra H135s will join a fleet of 29 already operated by the MoD at the Defence Helicopter Flying School.

Airbus Helicopters UK announced on 2 February that it has won an order to provide five additional H135 twin-engine helicopters for the MoD for pilot training.

The company did not disclose the delivery timeframe or value of the order.

The MoD already operates 29 H135s in the Defence Helicopter Flying School (DHFS) at RAF Shawbury, where all British Army, RAF and RN rotary-wing pilots are instructed under the Military Flying Training System (MFTS).

DHFS additionally operates seven Airbus H145 helicopters.

In May 2016, Airbus was selected by Ascent as the aircraft service provider for the MFTS in a 17-year contract worth £500 million ($678 million).