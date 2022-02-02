UK orders more Airbus helicopters for training

CAE gains German Air Force ab initio training deal
New facility in Bremen to host academic, simulator and live-flying training to more than 40 student aviators in the first year.
Airbus Helicopters UK announced on 2 February that it has won an order to provide five additional H135 twin-engine helicopters for the MoD for pilot training.
The company did not disclose the delivery timeframe or value of the order.
The MoD already operates 29 H135s in the Defence Helicopter Flying School (DHFS) at RAF Shawbury, where all British Army, RAF and RN rotary-wing pilots are instructed under the Military Flying Training System (MFTS).
DHFS additionally operates seven Airbus H145 helicopters.
In May 2016, Airbus was selected by Ascent as the aircraft service provider for the MFTS in a 17-year contract worth £500 million ($678 million).
New facility in Bremen to host academic, simulator and live-flying training to more than 40 student aviators in the first year.
In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is encouraging to see developments continue in the field of training and simulation. I/ITSEC 2021 provided the perfect opportunity to speak with manufacturers and explore the changes under way.
Read the latest edition of Military Training for free in our app or on your desktop.
The first Red Flag exercise of the year underscores the importance of live training for the US and its allies.
Systematic launches new tool to streamline training and save costs.
Top Aces has completed the initial flight testing of its Advanced Aggressor Mission System onboard one of its F-16 aircraft in preparation for delivering training to the US Air Force.