I/ITSEC 2022: Thales goes it alone on British Army CTTP strategic partnership bid

Thales announced on 28 November that it is going solo to bid to become the British Army’s strategic partner for the Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP).

The company said it can bring decades of experience across digital identity, data capture and analytics, AI, secure networks and communications, so it has a broad understanding of how to utilise that technology for the British Army.

Although it is somewhat unexpected that Thales – or any other company – would bid alone for such a complex programme, the company is confident that its recent acquisition of RUAG Simulation and Training enhances its capability to provide the requirements CTTP outlines.

Additionally, on the second day of I/ITSEC, Thales announced it is entering into a long-term agreement with Unreal Engine to produce the best training outcomes in the future. Thales will no doubt leverage Unreal Engine’s successful training and simulation applications in the bid for CTTP.

John Ellis, an expert in land training at Thales, said in a 28 November statement: ‘Thales’ solutions, enhanced by the RUAG acquisition, combine the latest digital learning practices with the most realistic simulated scenarios and highest levels of training expertise, helping us to accelerate the speed with which we deliver digital training solutions for the military.’

He added: ‘Our ambition is to support in the delivery of a successful CTTP by bringing together the individual needs of the British Army, via technology, to deliver training that is connected, secure and analytical.’

Sebastien Loze, Unreal Engine BD for simulation at Epic Games said: ‘Thales has a long and successful history for bringing professionals together with technology to help prepare for the complex challenges of the training and simulation industry.’

Thales broke cover a week after the first team, the Raytheon UK-led Omnia Training, announced it will compete for the strategic partnership.

Thales said its ultimate industry goal is to open up a roadmap for innovation in military land training in the UK.

