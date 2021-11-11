Lockheed Martin finds Indian partner for MH-60R support

HII struggles to grow despite Alion acquisition
Huntington Ingalls Industries has released its Q3 2021 report, showing limited growth from Q3 2020.
Rossel Techsys has been awarded a contract to build Electrical Wire Harness and Interconnect System parts in support of Lockheed Martin’s contract to supply MH-60R aircraft to the Indian Navy.
India signed a $2.1 billion deal with the US in 2020, during a visit by former-President Trump, for the purchase of 24 Lockheed Martin anti-submarine MH-60R helicopters.
The first of the aircraft performed its maiden flight in April 2021, now three have been delivered to the Indian Navy and are currently undergoing pilot and crew training in the US.
Production work of all helicopters is expected to be completed by September 2024.
Rossel Techsys will perform build-to-print manufacture of the wire harnesses that will be installed on the MH-60R and work will occur at the ‘Center Of Excellence’ set up for Lockheed Martin platforms.
This contract will enable Lockheed Martin to obtain offset credits towards the platform sale.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the contract stipulates 21 MH-60Rs for the Indian Navy and three for the USN. This is because the USN is directly supplying India with three brand new Romeos from its own unused inventory for training purposes.
