Oshkosh to build 116 heavy trailers under a $57 million deal
Oshkosh Defense will provide 116 Enhanced Heavy Equipment Transporter System (EHETS) trailers for the US Army under a $57 million contract awarded by the US Army Contracting Command – Detroit Arsenal.
The EHETS trailer is designed to be pulled by the Oshkosh Heavy Equipment Transport (HET), allowing for transporting of the heaviest tracked vehicles on European roadways.
Subcontractor Broshuis BV will support the contract.
The award is part of a September 2022 contract awarded by the US Army Tank-Automotive and Armament Command to manufacture EHETS for the army.
Last year’s competitively awarded five-year requirements contract was valued at $263.2 million for an estimated 466 trailers and associated logistics products and support services.
Under the first delivery order, valued at $37.6 million, Oshkosh Defense was to produce five test trailers for product verification and operational testing, logistics, engineering, and 68 production trailers.
EHETS is designed to be pulled by the HET A1 currently in service with the US Army.
The combined HET A1 and EHETS trailer system is intended to self-load and unload and can haul a payload of up to 90 tons.
