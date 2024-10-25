To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • MBDA and Safran unveil the latest versions of the SIMBAD-RC and NGDS launchers

MBDA and Safran unveil the latest versions of the SIMBAD-RC and NGDS launchers

25th October 2024 - 15:55 GMT | by Giovanni Rasio in Paris

The new SIMBAD-RC 2 (left) and the latest version of the NGDS launcher (right). (Images: MBDA and Safran).

With navies facing the growing threats of swarms of UAVs and fast attack craft/USVs, the two French companies have been developing reloadable-at-sea systems capable of firing multiple ammunitions.

The SIMBAD-RC system, which has been sold in more than 50 units to 10 different customers, is now evolving into the next generation SIMBAD-RC 2.

Equipped with two new IR-guided Mistral 3 missiles, the new anti-air self-defence system builds on the legacy of its previous iteration while replacing a few components.

Compared to the first version, the SIMBAD-RC 2 features a new gyro-stabilised turret developed by MBDA (Rheinmetall supplied the old one) and features a MATIS SP Multipurpose cooled thermal imager from Safran. Weighing approximately 0.5t, the system has the advantage of being reloadable at sea, considering the

Giovanni Rasio

Author

Giovanni Rasio

Giovanni Rasio is a Senior Naval Analyst at Shephard’s Defence Insight business intelligence service. Before …

Read full bio

