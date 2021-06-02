To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Land Warfare

Arquus upgrades two dozen Qatari VABs but eyes a bigger prize

2nd June 2021 - 17:22 GMT | by Jean-Marc Tanguy in Paris

Arquus is upgrading Qatari VABs to meet an urgent requirement. (Photo: Jean-Marc Tanguy)

Rapid overhaul of some VAB 6x6 vehicles for Qatar could be followed by a fleet-wide upgrade.

Arquus is working on a recently awarded contract for the rapid repair and modernisation of 24 VAB 6x6 multipurpose armoured vehicles belonging to the Qatari Emiri Land Force.

The value of the contract was not disclosed.

The French company is carrying out this work in Limoges on a line reserved for the production of new VAB Mk IIIs or the modernisation of VABs in service with the French Army.

An Arquus executive explained to Shephard that the 24 vehicles for Qatar ‘could be the basis of a technology transfer for a much larger upgrade which could involve the entire fleet ...

