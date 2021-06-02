Arquus upgrades two dozen Qatari VABs but eyes a bigger prize

L3Harris delivers final bomb disposal robot
L3Harris has delivered the final EOD robot to the UK MoD for Project STARTER.
Arquus is working on a recently awarded contract for the rapid repair and modernisation of 24 VAB 6x6 multipurpose armoured vehicles belonging to the Qatari Emiri Land Force.
The value of the contract was not disclosed.
The French company is carrying out this work in Limoges on a line reserved for the production of new VAB Mk IIIs or the modernisation of VABs in service with the French Army.
An Arquus executive explained to Shephard that the 24 vehicles for Qatar ‘could be the basis of a technology transfer for a much larger upgrade which could involve the entire fleet ...
US market dominance in North Africa may begin to be eroded over the next ten years by new players from emerging defence markets.
AI platform for the British Army is designed to create an interconnected digital picture for frontline soldiers.
Turkey has successfully tested and integrated the 107mm Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher onto its BMC-produced armoured vehicle.
Add-on kit turns UHF/VHF radio into a BLoS solution to support voice and data communications.
The FICV has re-emerged as a major programme for the Indian Army, after lying pretty much dormant for the past 4-5 years.