UK Space Strategy leaves unanswered questions

28th September 2021 - 16:53 GMT | by Noemi Distefano in London

The UK sets out its National Space Strategy (Photo: NASA)

The UK National Space Strategy omits the long-time praised government’s goal of Britain capturing 10% of the global space market by 2030, while defence-specific elements will be addressed separately

The UK government on 27 September finally decided to raise the curtain on its first ever National Space Strategy (NSS) by releasing a 42-page document.

The document sets out the UK ambition of embracing the opportunities offered by a growing space economy which could be worth almost £500 billion ($676 billion) by 2030.

‘Today’s National Space Strategy sets out our vision for ensuring that our thriving space sector lifts off for the long term. It will put rocket boosters under the UK’s most innovative space businesses, ensuring they can unlock private capital and benefit our home-grown space expertise,‘ said George Freeman, the recently …

