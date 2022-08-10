To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

BAE Systems to provide extra radar warning receiver support for US Air Force C-130Js

10th August 2022 - 14:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

The AN/ALR-56M radar warning receiver is installed on C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

US Air Force orders more software and hardware for the AN/ALR-56M radar warning receiver aboard Super Hercules aircraft.

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration is to provide additional AN/ALR-56M radar warning receiver (RWR) software and hardware for C-130J Super Hercules aircraft operated by the USAF, the DoD announced on 9 August.

Under a new $13.52 million order from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center — and part of a $48.6 million IDIQ contract awarded to BAE Systems in June 2018 — the company will provide its RWR plus mission data file generation updates and system services.

Work will be performed in Totowa, New Jersey, and is expected to be completed by 9 August 2024.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the architecture of the AN/ALR-56M includes a superheterodyne receiver and controller, signal processor, a low-band receiver and power supply on receivers positioned around the aircraft to provide 360° of protection.

The AN/ALR-56M is used widely throughout the USAF, also equipping F-15 and F-16 fighters and B-1B Lancer strategic bombers.

Aboard the C-130J, the RWR is installed on two forward antennas either side of the cockpit, a low band antenna mounted on the ventral fuselage and an aft antenna mounted beneath the rear of the vertical stabiliser.

