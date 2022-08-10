BAE Systems to provide extra radar warning receiver support for US Air Force C-130Js

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration is to provide additional AN/ALR-56M radar warning receiver (RWR) software and hardware for C-130J Super Hercules aircraft operated by the USAF, the DoD announced on 9 August.

Under a new $13.52 million order from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center — and part of a $48.6 million IDIQ contract awarded to BAE Systems in June 2018 — the company will provide its RWR plus mission data file generation updates and system services.

Work will be performed in Totowa, New Jersey, and is expected to be completed by 9 August 2024.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the architecture of the AN/ALR-56M includes a superheterodyne receiver and controller, signal processor, a low-band receiver and power supply on receivers positioned around the aircraft to provide 360° of protection.

The AN/ALR-56M is used widely throughout the USAF, also equipping F-15 and F-16 fighters and B-1B Lancer strategic bombers.

Aboard the C-130J, the RWR is installed on two forward antennas either side of the cockpit, a low band antenna mounted on the ventral fuselage and an aft antenna mounted beneath the rear of the vertical stabiliser.