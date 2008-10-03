Wizz Air adds three new A320 aircraft and doubles capacity in Romania

Wizz Air, the largest low fare – low cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe announced today that it would add three new Airbus A320 aircraft and double its capacity in Romania in the next six months.

The first new aircraft will be operated from Timisoara, the 10th base of Wizz Air which will be opened on 15 February 2009, an advance of one month in response to strong customer demand. The new routes from Timisoara will be to London, Dortmund, Rome, Milan, Venice, Barcelona, Paris and Valencia.

Wizz Air will expand operations in Bucharest by adding there the next delivered new A320 aircraft. It will be the third Wizz Air aircraft operating out of the Bucharest-Baneasa Airport. Besides the increased frequencies on existing services new routes from Bucharest to Madrid, Paris and Bologna will start on 1 March 2009.

Cluj-Napoca will receive its second A320 aircraft on 1 May 2009. The new capacity will be deployed for increasing frequencies on the current network and opening new routes from Cluj-Napoca to Paris, Madrid, Bologna and Venice.

Tickets are already on sale with one-way all-inclusive fares starting from as low as RON 89 on wizzair.com and via call center by calling 0903 760 100.

In 2009 the airline plans to carry over 1.7 million passengers in Romania, double the number of 2008 and its Romanian fleet will consist of six new A320 aircraft. Wizz Air will be operating 30 Romanian routes and employ more than 200 local staff by May 2009.

"This expansion is a major step forward for us to gain and sustain market leadership in Romania. Wizz Air operates the youngest and most modern fleet at significantly lower costs than any of the other airlines in the country and that enables us to provide the lowest fares to travellers." - said József Váradi, Chief Executive Officer of Wizz Air. "I am confident that the ongoing consolidation in the airline industry will yield even more opportunities for Wizz Air and on that basis we have advanced aircraft deliveries and scaled up our expansion plans in markets such as Romania." - he added.