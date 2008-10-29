US Airways Selects Goodrich for CFM-56 Engine Thrust Reverser Refurbishment

CHARLOTTE, N.C -- Goodrich Corporation (NYSE: GR) has signed a long-term agreement with US Airways to provide a custom-tailored thrust reverser refurbishment program for the airline's CFM56-5B engines powering its Airbus A320 aircraft. Work will be performed at Goodrich Aerostructures' Alabama Service Center, a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility located in Foley, Ala.

The agreement, which runs through 2012, calls for Goodrich to refurbish half of US Airways' CFM56-5B engine thrust reversers on its A320 family aircraft and provide initial exchange units to facilitate the maintenance program.

The agreement is part of the Aerostructures team's Prime Solutions(sm) program, a nacelle maintenance management program that is customized to meet each operator's needs for spare parts, rotable assets, and repair and overhaul services.

Stuart Kay, general manager at the Goodrich Alabama Service Center said, "Through Goodrich's Prime Solutions approach, we created a custom-tailored support package to meet the specific aftermarket needs of US Airways. By combining the depth of our original equipment manufacturing experience with our industry-leading MRO expertise on the CFM-56 nacelle, we can provide one of our longstanding customers with the best solution for their repair needs."

US Airways operates approximately 3,200 flights per day and serves more than 200 communities in the U.S., Canada, Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America. It operates a fleet of 358 aircraft, including more than 100 of the A320 Family Aircraft powered by CFM56-5B engines.

Goodrich Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global supplier of systems and services to the aerospace and defense industry. Serving a global customer base with significant worldwide manufacturing and service facilities, Goodrich is one of the largest aerospace companies in the world. For more information visit http://www.goodrich.com .

