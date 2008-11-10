UK: Flybe wins another two top awards

Flybe, Europe's largest regional airline, is today celebrating a double first, having scooped no less than two prestigious awards in one night from as far afield as Glasgow and London: Best Domestic Airline at the 16th Annual Scottish Passenger Agents Association (SPAA) Travel Awards and the Most Environmentally Responsible Budget Airline at the British Travel Awards.

The awards cement the airline's position as the continent's most successful regional airline and are further confirmation of its strength in continuing to thrive in what is currently an extremely challenging operating environment.

Both Awards' events are highly regarded as recognising industry excellence, the British Travel Awards being voted by tens of thousands of the UK's travelling consumers and agents and the SPAA Awards by leading industry professionals .

Mike Rutter, Flybe's Chief Commercial Officer says: "We are delighted that the trade in Scotland has given such a strong indication in recognising our commitment to serving local communities and supporting the regional economies of Scotland. Flybe is building a bigger and stronger airline and our Agreement with our new franchise partner, Loganair, strengthens our Scottish ties even further.

"Flybe is also particularly proud of its record relating to its environmental responsibility and, having invested $2bn into a new fuel efficient fleet of aircraft and launching the world's only ecolabel for the aviation industry last year, are delighted to have now won no less than three prestigious environmental awards this year. It is important recognition and one we hope will send out a clear message to other airlines."

The two latest Awards won last night by Flybe follow hard on the heels of the airline being recognised earlier this month as the number one mid-market private company in Britain in the Sunday Times HSBC Top Track 250 league table; and beating off well-known global airline giants to secure the 2008 Brussels Airport Environmental Award.