Teamsters, Midwest Pilots Rally in Front of Midwest Headquarters

Teamsters from all over the country joined Midwest Airlines pilots to protest the outsourcing of more than a hundred pilots' jobs. Outsourcing violates the pilots' collective bargaining agreement.

Midwest made a deal last month with Republic Airways Holdings to replace Midwest's B-717s with Republic's Embraer 170s. The deal also calls for Republic pilots, who are members of the Teamsters Union, to replace Midwest pilots, who are members of the Air Line Pilots Association.

Teamsters Airline Division Director Capt. David Bourne said the Teamsters understand that everyone in the trade union movement must stand together.

"We must make sure that this kind of piracy never, ever happens again to our union brothers and sisters," Bourne said. "We can do it by supporting each other. The Teamsters alone have 1.4 million members throughout the global supply chain. If we're unified, we can protect ourselves against Wall Street predators."

The pilots were joined by Teamsters from Milwaukee, Detroit, Chicago and Houston. About 200 union members and their families held picket signs in front of Midwest Airlines headquarters in Oak Creek at noon after conducting an informational picket at General Mitchell International Airport early in the morning.

Kevin Moore, president of Detroit Teamsters Local 299, home of Teamsters Gen. President Jim Hoffa, also addressed the crowd.