Saudi Arabian Airlines picks Rockwell Collins avionics for 50 new Airbus A320 family aircraft

Saudi Arabian Airlines has selected Rockwell Collins' to provide a comprehensive package of communication, navigation and surveillance avionics for 50 new Airbus A320 family aircraft (22 firm plus 8 option direct purchase aircraft; 15 leased from General Electric Commercial Aviation Services (GECAS); 5 leased from ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company. Deliveries of these aircraft are scheduled to be delivered from 2009 through 2013.



"We're proud of the trusted relationship we have built with Saudi Arabian Airlines and we look forward to delivering them the most advanced avionics available for commercial airlines," saidJeff Standerski, vice president and general manager of Air Transport for Rockwell Collins. "The avionics they have selected represents a total solution that provides superior situational awareness, operational efficiency and improved passenger satisfaction."



Under the terms of the agreement, Rockwell Collins' baseline avionics package for the Airbus A320 family aircraft features:



· Rockwell Collins' award-winning WXR-2100 MultiScanTM Hazard Detection System is among the avionics selected by Saudi Arabian Airlines. MultiScanTM is the first and only radar that analyzes and determines actual weather hazards, not simply atmospheric moisture content. MultiScanTM is a fully automatic, hands-free airborne radar system with more than four years of operational experience that reduces pilot workload and enhances safety and passenger comfort by minimizing unexpected turbulence encounters, and provides optimal clutter-free weather detection from the nose of the aircraft to 320 nautical miles.



· The Global Landing System GLU-925 Multi Mode Receiver includes three elements: a high integrity global navigation satellite system (GNSS) receiver; category IIIB certified instrument landing system (ILS); category I GLS approaches growth to CATII and CATIII landings.



· Rockwell Collins SAT-2100B is a three part system that includes the SRT-2100B, the HST-2110B and the HCM-2100B. The SRT-2100B Satellite Receiver/Transmitter houses the radio frequency unit, satellite data unit and high-power amplifier. The HST-2110B enables Inmarsat's Swift64 service providing bi-directional 64 kbps packet data and up to 432 kbps SwiftBroadband service enabling services such as internet and e-mail access. The HCM-2100 houses the USIM identity cards that allow the HST to log into the SwiftBroadband network.



The suite of avionics selected by Saudi Arabian Airlines also includes: Automatic Direction Finder ADF-900, Distance Measuring Equipment DME-900, High Frequency Data Radio HFS-900D, Coupling Unit CPL-920D, Very High Frequency Transceiver VHF-2100, Global Navigation Antenna GNA-925, Low-range Radio Altimeter LRA-900,Radio Altimeter Antenna RAA-700, VHF Omnidirectional Range/Marker Beacon Receiver VOR-900, and Data Link.



About Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins (NYSE: COL) is a pioneer in the development and deployment of innovative communication and aviation electronic solutions for both commercial and government applications. Our expertise in flight deck avionics, cabin electronics, mission communications, information management and simulation and training is delivered by 20,000 employees, and a global service and support network that crosses 27 countries. To find out more, please visit www.rockwellcollins.com.