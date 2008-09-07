Saga Airlines Orders Two Boeing Next-Generation 737-800s

Military assistance to Ukraine ramps up as winter approaches
The past 14 days have seen another wave of announcements of military assistance for Ukraine, including support from the US, UK, Norway and Germany.
The Boeing Company and Saga Airlines today announced that the Istanbul-based airline has ordered two Boeing 737-800s with Blended Winglets. Saga Airlines has also secured two purchase rights for the same model. This order is valued at $149 million at current list prices.
"We currently have four Boeing airplanes in our fleet and we decided to expand our fleet and made our first new airplane deal with Boeing," said Saga Airlines Chairman Abdülkadir Kolot during the signing ceremony. "We are very happy with the agreement we made with Boeing for two firm, two optional 737-800s. We are thrilled to contribute to the fast growth of the Turkish aviation industry."
"The Boeing 737-800 offers Saga the perfect complementary qualities of fuel efficiency, industry-leading reliability and low maintainence costs and it represents the ideal choice for Saga's growth requirements," said Marlin Dailey, Boeing vice president of Sales, Europe, Russia and Central Asia. The Next-Generation 737 is the world's most popular jet airliner, with nearly 5,000 orders.
The past 14 days have seen another wave of announcements of military assistance for Ukraine, including support from the US, UK, Norway and Germany.
Improving the welfare of personnel is critical to tackling recruitment and retention challenges.
The Portuguese MoD is working on updated versions of its National Defence Strategic Concept and Military Programming Law. The new documents will define the country’s priorities and shape future acquisition and modernisation programmes.
Elbit Systems UK has stopped work on the Royal Navy's Dreadnought Crew Training programme and its role on Project Selborne is under negotiation with the government.
The US is to establish a new central office with oversight of acquisition, integration and interoperability of the DoD-wide Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) effort.
Speakers at last month's AOC convention highlighted the many barriers that still prevent full interoperability on electromagnetic spectrum operations, both within the US DoD and internationally.