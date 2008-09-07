Saga Airlines Orders Two Boeing Next-Generation 737-800s

The Boeing Company and Saga Airlines today announced that the Istanbul-based airline has ordered two Boeing 737-800s with Blended Winglets. Saga Airlines has also secured two purchase rights for the same model. This order is valued at $149 million at current list prices.

"We currently have four Boeing airplanes in our fleet and we decided to expand our fleet and made our first new airplane deal with Boeing," said Saga Airlines Chairman Abdülkadir Kolot during the signing ceremony. "We are very happy with the agreement we made with Boeing for two firm, two optional 737-800s. We are thrilled to contribute to the fast growth of the Turkish aviation industry."

"The Boeing 737-800 offers Saga the perfect complementary qualities of fuel efficiency, industry-leading reliability and low maintainence costs and it represents the ideal choice for Saga's growth requirements," said Marlin Dailey, Boeing vice president of Sales, Europe, Russia and Central Asia. The Next-Generation 737 is the world's most popular jet airliner, with nearly 5,000 orders.