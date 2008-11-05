Ryanair launches its twenty-seventh base at Edinburgh Airport.

Ryanair, Europe's largest low fares airline, today (5 Nov) celebrated its twenty-seventh Base launch at Edinburgh Airport.



From today, Ryanair will base two new Boeing 737-800 aircraft, worth $140m, which will serve twenty-three routes to/from Edinburgh.



Today also marked the first-ever Ryanair "Fly to Win" scratch card Millionaire Draw. The lucky Ryanair passenger Martha McNaught, from Maryhill, Glasgow was invited to participate in Ryanair's scratch card draw to win up to €1,000,000. She drew envelope No 3 and won a cash prize of €10,000.



Celebrating her win, Martha said; "Christmas has come early this year thanks to my €2 scratch card bought on a recent Ryanair flight from Paris. When I got the phone call to say I had won €1,000 and in with the chance to win €1,000,000, I was over the moon. To win €10,000 is fantastic; to win the million would just have been a bonus."

Speaking in Edinburgh today, Ryanair Head of Sales and Marketing Europe Lesley Kane said:

"The base launch will see 11 fantastic new routes on offer from Edinburgh Airport adding to the existing 8 routes already in operation. Along with these 19 routes we have recently announced 2 exciting ski destinations to Grenoble and Turin and 2 brand new Italian destinations to Cagliari and Bologna. In total the 23 routes to/from Edinburgh will deliver in excess of 1.2 million passengers p.a. generating an annual visitor spend of over €138m and sustaining 1,200 jobs in Edinburgh and East Scotland.



"To mark the launch, we are offering fares from Edinburgh and across the network from just £10.00 one way including taxes and charges. This amazing offer is available on every flight on every seat across 250 routes. This offer must end midnight Sunday 9, so book today at www.ryanair.com to guarantee your £10 seat."

Edinburgh Airport Managing Director Gordon Dewar said:

"Today marks a milestone for Edinburgh's route network with the addition of the eleven exciting new services that Ryanair brings with its based aircraft. Ryanair now has a significant route network direct from Edinburgh, connecting the Scottish capital with destinations in Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Poland, Sweden and Slovakia."



Denise Hill, Head of International Marketing at VisitScotland added: "Direct access to a destination is an extremely important factor when people are making holiday decisions, so we are delighted that these new routes into Edinburgh will provide us with additional opportunities to promote Scotland in Europe."