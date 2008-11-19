RUAG confirms Dornier 228 NG (New Generation) is on track

RUAG Aerospace is on track with its Dornier 228 NG (New Generation) relaunch project. After a successfully completed test programme for the new 5-blade propellers the production facility of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in India has also been subjected to a successful auditing by the German Federal Office of Civil Aeronautics (LBA).

The partner company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Kanpur/India was successfully audited in October 2008 by the LBA, by order of EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency). The production of structural assemblies for the new Dornier 228 NG aircraft is now running at full speed. Aircraft final assembly and outfitting of the aircraft components will be done at RUAG Aerospace in Oberpfaffenhofen/Germany. The first items will be anticipated there in the first quarter of 2009.

Furthermore, RUAG Aerospace can announce an additional customer of the Dornier 228 NG. Early in November 2008 a letter of contract was made with the Mexican Air Cancun for two aircraft, one aircraft as a firm-fixed order and one as an option. The aircraft planned for delivery late in 2010 and early in 2011 will be used by a large travel firm on the Yucatan peninsula.