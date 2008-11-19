RUAG confirms Dornier 228 NG (New Generation) is on track

Australia selects preferred bidder for JP9102 SATCOM tender
A contract has not been awarded yet, but Lockheed Martin has been declared the preferred bidder for JP9102 MILSATCOM in Australia.
RUAG Aerospace is on track with its Dornier 228 NG (New Generation) relaunch project. After a successfully completed test programme for the new 5-blade propellers the production facility of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in India has also been subjected to a successful auditing by the German Federal Office of Civil Aeronautics (LBA).
The partner company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Kanpur/India was successfully audited in October 2008 by the LBA, by order of EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency). The production of structural assemblies for the new Dornier 228 NG aircraft is now running at full speed. Aircraft final assembly and outfitting of the aircraft components will be done at RUAG Aerospace in Oberpfaffenhofen/Germany. The first items will be anticipated there in the first quarter of 2009.
Furthermore, RUAG Aerospace can announce an additional customer of the Dornier 228 NG. Early in November 2008 a letter of contract was made with the Mexican Air Cancun for two aircraft, one aircraft as a firm-fixed order and one as an option. The aircraft planned for delivery late in 2010 and early in 2011 will be used by a large travel firm on the Yucatan peninsula.
The DoD has changed its structures and is been increasing efforts to facilitate access to loans by companies interested in working with artificial intelligence, advanced materials and semiconductors, biotechnology and quantum science.
India has approved millions of dollars in new military purchases, most of which will go to public sector companies.
The main obstacles to overcoming risks in the region are a lack of a strong cybersecurity culture and inadequate funds to invest in this domain given a widespread Chinese presence in the region.
MBDA is adapting to supply chain pressures as the Russian invasion of Ukraine leads to increased demand for armaments.
Despite the additional funding promised this week, the UK armed forces still look set to face cutbacks, and maintaining international commitments to AUKUS and GCAP may limit the options for other programmes.