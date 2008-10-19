Regional Air Express completes test flights with five bladed Metro

Regional Air Express, based at airport Münster/Osnabrück in Germany, has successfully completed the test flights with the new five bladed propellers of MTPropeller in Straubing, Germany. MT-Propeller developed these propellers consisting of composite materials instead of aluminium.

During these trials the performance data and noise emission were determined. The noise emission outside the aircraft is so low that it will be listed in the lowest noise category. Inside the cabin the Metro is more gentle with its 88 db(A) than a Boeing 747 with its 92 db(A). The performance is even better than with the old four bladedpropellers and the maintenance costs are much lower due to the new materials. A significant reduction of vibration inside the cabin now delivers jet comfort with its new five bladed propellers.

The EASA certification is planned for February 2009. After this the certification by CAA and FAA is expected soon. Regional Air Express launched this project together with MT-Propeller and will be the first operator of the Metro who will convert the whole fleet of four aircraft to the new five bladed propellers during the first quarter of 2009.

Regional Air Express will then be the carrier with the most gentle 19 seat turboprop in the worldwide executive charter and wet-lease market. Currently there are 350 Metroliner in worldwide service with passenger and cargo airlines. Lots of them have already mentioned their interest in a conversion.