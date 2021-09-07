DSEI 2021: Leonardo's BriteCloud decoy ready to break America

DSEI 2021: Space Hub – What to expect?
After its first debut in 2019, DSEI 2021 will bring a Space Hub to highlight the UK investment in Space Defence.
Leonardo has revealed that BriteCloud expendable active decoy Foreign Comparative Testing (FCT), led by the US Office of the Secretary of Defense, should soon see the countermeasure transition to a programme of record.
The FCT line of effort dates back to May 2019 when a BriteCloud 218 fitted into a 2x8x1in form factor was selected to undergo testing with US Air National Guard F-16 fighter jets.
Representatives from Leonardo’s Luton facility have already supported BriteCloud training for the national guard, covering areas like programming and launch trajectory, according to Mark Hamilton, managing director, Electronics, at Leonardo UK.
He said ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
After its first debut in 2019, DSEI 2021 will bring a Space Hub to highlight the UK investment in Space Defence.
Tove is the first in a family of RF data link systems for ISR, with potential for installation on UGVs and USVs as well as UAVs.
Collins Aerospace received a contract modification to enhance HITS-A and HITS-M training devices for the E-2D.
Five RN and international ships will visit this year's Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) event in London.
The contract is part of the second spiral of the UK MoD’s Remote Patrol Vehicle (RPV) experimentation programme.
The UK’s second Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, will embark four F-35Bs in September, paving the way for future front-line operations.