IAE celebrates on-time delivery of first V2500 SelectOne powered A320

IAE International Aero Engines today celebrated the delivery of the first V2500 SelectOne powered Airbus A320 to launch customer, India’s IndiGo.

This new V2500 engine build standard, which delivers an additional one per cent fuel burn benefit, was delivered on schedule, maintaining the program’s unparalleled record for meeting its milestones. Aircraft level certification, EASA CS-25, was achieved in July this year, following FAR33 engine level certification in December 2007.

The aircraft, registration VT-INV, which is leased from Australia’s Allco Finance Group, was handed over to IndiGo at the Airbus facility in Toulouse before flying to its new home base in Delhi, India. It is due to make its first commercial flight on October 1, 2008.

IAE President and CEO, Jon Beatty, said: “In many ways, today is the final chapter in an incredible journey with the SelectOne™ development program, yet it is the start of another as we enter into service. IndiGo is an ambitious and forward-thinking organization that recognized the value that V2500SelectSM and the V2500 SelectOne™ engine would have for airlines, so it is a fitting recipient of the first aircraft.”

In 2005, IndiGo placed the single largest order for the V2500 when it purchased engines for a fleet of 100 A320s, supported by a comprehensive V2500SelectSM aftermarket agreement. The value of the engine deal alone was $1.7 billion at list prices.

The 22,000-33,000lb of thrust V2500 is available in seven different thrust settings to power the Airbus A319, A320 and A321 Family of aircraft as well as the Airbus Corporate Jetliner. More than 5,000 V2500 engines are in service or on firm order.

The SelectOne build standard delivers an additional one percent fuel burn advantage, along with a corresponding reduction in CO2 emissions. It will improve time-on-wing by up to 20 percent, and demonstrate compliance with the most stringent CAEP/6 NOx standards.