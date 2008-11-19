Frontier Airlines Names Interim Leader at Lynx Aviation

Frontier Airlines today announced that Cameron Kenyon, the company's Vice President of Flight Operations has been named interim President of Denver-based regional airline Lynx Aviation, effective Nov. 21. Lynx is a subsidiary of Frontier Airlines Holdings, Inc. and operates feeder service for Frontier. Kenyon replaces Tom Nunn, who resigned as Lynx President in early November.

"Cam has had a tremendous career with Frontier," said Sean Menke, Frontier President and CEO, "so moving him to the top leadership post at Lynx was a natural for me. His background as a pilot and Chief Pilot and then as Vice President of Flight Operations at Frontier gives Cam an ideal perspective on running our regional operation."

Kenyon joined Frontier in 2000 as a pilot. He served as Director of Flight and Training Standards prior to being named Chief Pilot. He was promoted to Vice President of Flight Operations in 2007. Kenyon holds a JD degree from the University of Colorado School of Law and practiced law in Colorado for several years. Prior to receiving his JD, he graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and served in the U.S. Navy as an instructor pilot.

"It has been an honor for me to work with everyone in Flight Operations," Kenyon said. "At the same time, I am excited about the opportunity to serve with the professionals at Lynx, and to help a relatively young regional airline grow its customer base and increase its value to Frontier," Kenyon said. "It is a challenge that I look forward to."

Lynx Aviation was formed by Frontier Airlines Holdings in September 2006, and began its feeder service from the Rocky Mountain Region into Denver in December 2007.

