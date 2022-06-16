EUROSATORY: let's meet from 13 to 17 June 2022 in Paris – France (Sponsored)

This story is brought to you by COGES Events.

Eurosatory is the global leading exhibition offering products and services for armed forces, security forces, but also for civil security, customs, safety and private security professionals.

More than 200 high-level official delegations representing about 90 countries are invited as well as 18 representatives of international organisations: the European Union, NATO and the United Nations. Over 120 VIP experts such as national technical experts, security directors of private companies, directors of test centres, directors of fire and rescue services, etc. are expected to attend the exhibition.

To date, more than 1,700 exhibitors are already registered, representing 62 countries, including 39 national pavilions:

1. Allemagne

2. Autriche

3. Australie

4. Belgique

5. Bosnie-Herzégovine

6. Brésil

7. Bulgarie

8. Canada

9. Chine

10. Chypre**

11. Colombie

12. Corée du Sud

13. Croatie

14. Danemark

15. Espagne

16. Estonie

17. Etats-Unis

18. Finlande

19. Grèce

20. Israël

21. Inde

22. Italie

23. Japon

24. Lettonie

25. Lituanie**

26. Luxembourg**

27. Norvège

28. Pakistan

29. Pays-Bas

30. Pologne

31. Royaume-Uni

32. Serbie

33. Slovaquie

34. Slovénie

35. Suède

36. Suisse

37. République Tchèque

38. Turquie

39. Ukraine

**New pavilions in 2022

A real networking platform

In 2022, in addition to business advice, Eurosatory offers several networking services to facilitate meetings between individuals and between companies and buyers through pre-scheduled business meetings.

Optimising your time by identifying the right people and planning your meetings in advance is the key to a successful exhibition.

Presentation of equipment

As in every edition, in 2022, equipment and materials will be displayed on the stands. For more visibility, some new technological clusters have been created for this edition as Engineering and Manufacturing and Civil Security and Fire Fighting.

The latest developments and main trends in defence and security technologies will also be presented during outdoor live demonstrations, a special feature of the exhibition. Throughout the exhibition week, manufacturers and institutions will alternate live demonstrations on a dedicated field.

Innovation remains the focus of the show

Eurosatory is a unique opportunity to showcase new products, no less than 500 new products and systems are usually unveiled for the first time to participants. 2022 should be no exception.

In addition to companies and SMEs, nearly 60 start-ups have already registered to be gathered at the Eurosatory LAB and on the GICAT stand as part of the "Generate" cluster.

The perfect opportunity to think about the future of defence and security

More than 100 conferences and exhibitor pitches will be organised throughout the 5 days of the exhibition with the participation of over 200 speakers. High-level experts, senior military, government and industry representatives will debate a wide range of strategic issues.

New Concept in 2022: Helped by COGES Events

In 2022, Eurosatory will further highlight the response to crisis issues with the new demonstrator "HELPED by COGES Events" - Humanitary Emergency Logistic Project and Eco Development. Presented for the first time, this demonstrator brings together industrial systems and highly developed civilian innovations. It aims to demonstrate the ability to provide a complete and rapid solution for assistance and support in the management of multiple and complicated crises.

