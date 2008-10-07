CTT?s Zonal Drying and humidification selected for A350

SWEDEN’S CTT Systems has added the Airbus A350 to the list of major airframe programmes that will feature its cabin air drying and humidification systems.

The company is to supply Frankfurt-based Nord-Micro and ultimately Tier 1 supplier Honeywell with versions of its Zonal Drying System and complementary Cair humidification for installation in the new Airbus. Zonal Drying and Cair will be offered to A350 operators as a cabin option, while Cair will be similarly offered for the flight deck and crew rest areas. The A350 will be the first airliner in the world to feature humidification in the cabin, CTT says.

Zonal Drying System counters condensation on the cold inside surface of the aircraft skin. Benefits include reduced fuel consumption through elimination of accumulated water, less corrective maintenance and thus improved operational reliability, and better insulation performance. Corrosion is also reduced, leading to an improvement in aircraft residual value. The system has been selected as standard on the Boeing 787.

Cair humidifies the extremely dry air (3-5 per cent relative humidity) typical of first and business-class cabins without creating condensation. It is designed to provide a pleasant relative humidity of 25 per cent to reduce the incidence of problems associated with excessively dry air - fatigue, jetlag, red eyes, dry skin, airborne virus infections. The system is based on energy-efficient evaporative cooling technology and includes measures that effectively rule out the transfer of bacteria within the aircraft. CTT humidification is optional in Boeing 787 crew rest compartments and on the flight deck, and in Airbus A380 crew rest compartments.

Nord-Micro has specialised in the supply of cabin pressure and ventilation control systems for large airliners. “Improved air quality and passenger comfort have always been among our prime goals,” says company chief executive Dr Ulrich Raab. “In these two systems we have added two important products to our portfolio.”