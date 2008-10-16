Croatia Airlines flies paperless with Lido eFlightBag from Lufthansa Systems

Croatia Airlines will be the latest carrier to equip its fleet with the Lido eFlightBag. By introducing this electronic flight bag solution from Lufthansa Systems, Croatia Airlines is underlining its role as an innovative, forward-looking member of Star Alliance. The Zagreb-based airline is already using IT solutions from Lufthansa Systems for its flight and crew planning, codeshare management, flight operations and passenger handling.

The Lido eFlightBag is a technologically advanced solution and a major step for carriers to achieve the paperless cockpit. It enables Croatia Airlines to replace most of its pilots’ paper manuals and other working materials. The Lido eFlightBag optimizes information processes in the cockpit, easing the crews’ work load and improving flight safety. It also helps lower costs by providing current operational data for all calculations, and it eliminates the effort involved in continually updating, printing and distributing paper-based documents.

Captain Miljenko Radic, Senior Vice President Flight Operations at Croatia Airlines, explained, “The Lido eFlightBag is a solution which can keep pace with our dynamic growth. We can now increase the efficiency not just in areas like fuel consumption and corporate administration, but in our cockpit processes as well. We will also benefit from Lufthansa Systems’ experience and expertise as an established provider of electronic flight bags.”

The new agreement with Croatia Airlines is an important milestone for Lufthansa Systems as well. “We are pleased to be able to expand our long-standing business relationship with Croatia Airlines,” said Matthias van Leeuwen, Senior Vice President Sales EMEA/South at Lufthansa Systems. “The Lido eFlightBag not only eases the pilots’ work load, it reduces complexity through its interfaces to existing flight planning and crew management systems, which greatly increases our customers’ operational efficiency.”

Croatia Airlines was founded in 1989 and is now one of the leading airlines in southeast Europe , serving destinations throughout Europe and the Middle East . In addition to the Lido eFlightBag, Croatia Airlines uses several other solutions from Lufthansa Systems, including Lido OC, NetLine/Crew, LoadControl and, most recently, Web Check-in which enables passengers to conveniently check-in online.