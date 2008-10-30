CAE True Airport service to maintain visual database scene currency for JetBlue Airways

CAE announced that JetBlue Airways has signed a contract for CAE True Airport, a subscription-based service that keeps visual databases current with rapidly changing airport environments.

Under the terms of the five-year contract, CAE will ensure that five airport databases used by JetBlue for pilot training are maintained current and up-to-date. The five airport databases that will be maintained for JetBlue are John F. Kennedy (JFK) in New York, Logan International Airport in Boston, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, and Long Beach Airport in California. JetBlue currently operates seven CAE-built full-flight simulators (four A320 and three Embraer 190) that are used for pilot training at JetBlue University in Orlando, Florida.

Earlier this year, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) implemented more standardized and stringent qualification requirements for initial and continuing use of flight simulation training devices (FSTDs) under the new Part 60 rule. One of the important new requirements introduced with Part 60 relates to visual scene currency. Compliance with visual scene currency requirements becomes effective next year and will be a requirement for both new and existing simulators.

"We are committed to providing the highest quality pilot training programs that meet the most stringent regulatory requirements," said Warren Christie, Director-Technical Training, JetBlue University. "CAE's True Airport service adds value to our training program."

"CAE is focused on providing customers the most comprehensive portfolio of simulation products and services that help meet regulatory requirements while enhancing safety and efficiency," said Marc Parent, CAE's Group President, Simulation Products and Military Training & Services. "Our CAE True Airport service is another example of CAE's industry-leading innovation, and we're pleased JetBlue has selected this service to ensure their visual airport databases are always up to date."

CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies and integrated training solutions for the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. With annual revenues exceeding C$1.4 billion, CAE employs approximately 7,000 people at more than 75 sites and training locations in 20 countries. We have the largest installed base of civil and military full-flight simulators and training devices. Through our global network of 27 civil aviation and military training centres, we train more than 75,000 crewmembers yearly. We also offer modelling and simulation software to various market segments and, through CAE's professional services division, we assist customers with a wide range of simulation-based needs. www.cae.com