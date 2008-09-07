Bombardier Signs Austrian Airlines for Four Q400 NextGen Airliners

Austrian Airlines of Vienna has signed a contract to acquire four Q400 NextGen turboprop airliners. The airline has also taken options on an additional two aircraft. The aircraft will be operated by the regional airline of the Austrian Airlines Group, Tyrolean Airways. The brand name is Austrian arrows.

Based on the list price for the Q400 NextGen aircraft, the contract is valued at approximately $118 million U.S. The contract value could increase to U.S. $179 million if both options are exercised.

"In today's challenging environment, fuel efficiency is vital," said Manfred Helldoppler, Managing Director of Tyrolean Airways. "The Q400 NextGen airliner's low fuel consumption contributes to its low operating costs and reduced emissions. In addition our passengers will benefit from the aircraft's all-new spacious and comfortable passenger cabin."

Austrian arrows carrier, Tyrolean Airlines began operations in 1980 with a single de Havilland Dash 7 50-seat turboprop airliner, and it introduced the Dash 8 aircraft to Europe in 1985. Austrian arrows' current fleet includes 12 Bombardier Q300 and 10 Q400 turboprop aircraft, and 12 CRJ200 LR regional jets.

"We are delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with the Austrian Airlines Group and Tyrolean Airways and appreciate their continuing confidence in our products," said Gary R. Scott, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. "They have showcased our aircraft in Europe with great success and we are confident that they will enjoy future success with the Q400 NextGen aircraft."