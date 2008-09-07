Bombardier Signs Austrian Airlines for Four Q400 NextGen Airliners

Military assistance to Ukraine ramps up as winter approaches
The past 14 days have seen another wave of announcements of military assistance for Ukraine, including support from the US, UK, Norway and Germany.
Austrian Airlines of Vienna has signed a contract to acquire four Q400 NextGen turboprop airliners. The airline has also taken options on an additional two aircraft. The aircraft will be operated by the regional airline of the Austrian Airlines Group, Tyrolean Airways. The brand name is Austrian arrows.
Based on the list price for the Q400 NextGen aircraft, the contract is valued at approximately $118 million U.S. The contract value could increase to U.S. $179 million if both options are exercised.
"In today's challenging environment, fuel efficiency is vital," said Manfred Helldoppler, Managing Director of Tyrolean Airways. "The Q400 NextGen airliner's low fuel consumption contributes to its low operating costs and reduced emissions. In addition our passengers will benefit from the aircraft's all-new spacious and comfortable passenger cabin."
Austrian arrows carrier, Tyrolean Airlines began operations in 1980 with a single de Havilland Dash 7 50-seat turboprop airliner, and it introduced the Dash 8 aircraft to Europe in 1985. Austrian arrows' current fleet includes 12 Bombardier Q300 and 10 Q400 turboprop aircraft, and 12 CRJ200 LR regional jets.
"We are delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with the Austrian Airlines Group and Tyrolean Airways and appreciate their continuing confidence in our products," said Gary R. Scott, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. "They have showcased our aircraft in Europe with great success and we are confident that they will enjoy future success with the Q400 NextGen aircraft."
Improving the welfare of personnel is critical to tackling recruitment and retention challenges.
The Portuguese MoD is working on updated versions of its National Defence Strategic Concept and Military Programming Law. The new documents will define the country’s priorities and shape future acquisition and modernisation programmes.
Elbit Systems UK has stopped work on the Royal Navy's Dreadnought Crew Training programme and its role on Project Selborne is under negotiation with the government.
The US is to establish a new central office with oversight of acquisition, integration and interoperability of the DoD-wide Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) effort.
Speakers at last month's AOC convention highlighted the many barriers that still prevent full interoperability on electromagnetic spectrum operations, both within the US DoD and internationally.