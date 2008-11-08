Bombardier Opens Third New Regional Support Office This Year

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft's Customer Services and Support group has officially opened a Regional Support Office (RSO) at Garching near Munich, Germany. Located some 20 minutes from Munich's city centre and Franz Josef Strauss International Airport, the facility is Bombardier's fourth customer support office and the first in Europe; it will support customers operating CRJ and Q-Series airliners in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Earlier this year, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft opened RSO's in Tokyo, Japan; and Sydney, Australia; and expanded the RSO in Shanghai, China.

The Munich office will be managed by Cornel Hehn, most recently employed at Bombardier's Toronto manufacturing facility. Mr. Hehn earned a masters degree in Engineering from the Traian Vuia Polytechnic Institute and a marketing diploma from the University of Bucharest. With 13 years experience at Bombardier, he is ideally suited to lead customer services activities in the region. His team will include customer support account managers and field service representatives, and will be supported by customer response centers in Canada. Based on customer needs, the Munich RSO team is expected to grow to include other customer-facing staff.

"Bombardier's new Munich office adds to our growing global presence in the area of customer support," said Todd Young, Vice President, Customer Services and Support, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. "We look forward to meeting the needs of our customers in this region and beyond. In fact, Bombardier is scheduled to open its next RSO in India next year."

Bombardier has also enhanced its spares depot in Sydney, and the inventory level is steadily increasing. Parts are being shipped on a weekly basis from Bombardiers' main Chicago spares facility in order to replenish inventory at the Sydney depot.

