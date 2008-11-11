Bangkok Airways Marketing Campaign Off to a Good Start in Facebook

Bangkok Airways, a leading regional airline in Asia, announced a successful start to their initial Facebook marketing campaign. The recently launched Facebook group has registered more than 1,000 members within the first month of operation and continues to attract more people.

Bangkok Airways in cooperation with Admax Plus recently launched a Facebook group called Asia's Boutique Airlines - BANGKOK AIRWAYS as a part of the company's marketing campaign to build brand image and customer satisfaction. By creating an interactive community in Facebook, the company is able to communicate directly with customers about news and promotions while members can share their experiences, complaints, praises or suggestions with other travelers.

After its launch, the Bangkok Airways Facebook group has attracted more than 1,000 members in the first few months and the number is expected to grow steadily as members send more invites to their friends. The most visited feature of the page is the latest promotion section where members have access to the latest Bangkok Airways airfare promotions. The members also have the ability to upload their favorite videos, photos, reviews and start discussions with other members.

Says Chonlada Chevathakorn, "We have seen an astonishing viral spread to our Facebook campaign. The fans out there are really terrific. We're getting noticeable increase in the number of members every day and it is still going strong. The campaign also drives more traffic to the company's main website by giving us more exposure to another group of people. So far this has worked with promising results."

"Facebook has given Bangkok Airways a new and engaging platform in which to maintain a regular dialogue with their customers," commented Wolfgang Jaegel, Founder & Managing Director of Admax Plus. "We are excited to see the growing viral affect of the group and the results of deeper interaction with their customer base."

Join the Bangkok Airways Facebook group, or visit Asia's Boutique Airline Facebook Page http://www.new.facebook.com/pages/Bangkok-Thailand/Asias-Boutique-Airline/21053419719 for more information.