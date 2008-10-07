BAE Systems Introduces New Optics Technology for Commercial Head-Up Displays

Despite the hype, India remains far from making it as a defence exporter (Opinion)
There are positive signs of growth in India's defence exports, but there can be no denying that the country is punching well below its weight.
BAE Systems today unveiled its latest image generation technology for head-up displays for the commercial aerospace market at the National Business Aviation Association’s annual convention in Orlando. The company demonstrated its Q-HUD system, which is 50 percent smaller and lighter, offers improved performance, and increases headroom in the cockpit — at lower cost than current-generation HUDs.
The Q-HUD system uses patented waveguide technology to render imagery on a display glass in the pilot’s windshield. This novel image generation concept eliminates the need for the complex projection-lens configuration common to traditional HUDs. The result is a low-profile unit that fits in the smaller cockpits of many business and regional jets.
“Q-HUD — based on the revolutionary optics technology we introduced last year for helmet-mounted displays — offers commercial pilots greater situational awareness, enhanced safety, and improved operational effectiveness,” said Dave Herr, vice president of commercial avionics for BAE Systems in Johnson City, New York.
The design of the display’s optics improves pilot comfort by allowing more room for head movement. In addition to conventional HUD symbology, the system can display enhanced and synthetic vision imagery such as infrared imagery and terrain data to provide better situational awareness to commercial pilots.
BAE Systems plans to make the Q-HUD available for the air transport, business jet, and regional jet markets. The technology will be on display at the business aircraft exhibition through Oct. 8.
There are positive signs of growth in India's defence exports, but there can be no denying that the country is punching well below its weight.
The Siper surface-to-air missile system may serve as an indigenous replacement for the Russian S-400 controversially acquired by Turkey and leading to its expulsion from the F-35 programme.
Military tensions with China are forcing Delhi to invest more heavily in infrastructure near the two countries' shared border.
Cyber and dual-use capabilities, air defence systems, transport aircraft and armoured vehicles are among Slovenia's defence priorities.
A recent trial saw efficiency at Devonport naval base improved through an IoT data network to track equipment.
The year 2022 saw dramatic changes in the international security landscape. These top 5 defence notes stories highlight the journey, from the UK to Ukraine.