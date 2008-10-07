BAE Systems Introduces New Optics Technology for Commercial Head-Up Displays

BAE Systems today unveiled its latest image generation technology for head-up displays for the commercial aerospace market at the National Business Aviation Association’s annual convention in Orlando. The company demonstrated its Q-HUD system, which is 50 percent smaller and lighter, offers improved performance, and increases headroom in the cockpit — at lower cost than current-generation HUDs.

The Q-HUD system uses patented waveguide technology to render imagery on a display glass in the pilot’s windshield. This novel image generation concept eliminates the need for the complex projection-lens configuration common to traditional HUDs. The result is a low-profile unit that fits in the smaller cockpits of many business and regional jets.

“Q-HUD — based on the revolutionary optics technology we introduced last year for helmet-mounted displays — offers commercial pilots greater situational awareness, enhanced safety, and improved operational effectiveness,” said Dave Herr, vice president of commercial avionics for BAE Systems in Johnson City, New York.

The design of the display’s optics improves pilot comfort by allowing more room for head movement. In addition to conventional HUD symbology, the system can display enhanced and synthetic vision imagery such as infrared imagery and terrain data to provide better situational awareness to commercial pilots.

BAE Systems plans to make the Q-HUD available for the air transport, business jet, and regional jet markets. The technology will be on display at the business aircraft exhibition through Oct. 8.