Alteon Graduates First Class of MPL Students

Alteon, the Boeing Company's (NYSE: BA) commercial aviation training unit, announced today the first graduating class of MPL (multi-crew pilot licensing program) students. Six cadet pilots, from China Eastern Airlines and Xiamen Airlines, completed the beta test of the MPL program at Alteon's Brisbane Campus.

Using state-of-the-art simulation technology, MPL takes a competency based approach to training, shifting focus from accumulation of flight hours to demonstrated competency to perform as an airline crew member. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) developed MPL in response to airlines request for training focused specifically on developing qualified pilots more efficiently and effectively.

"Given the large number of pilots that will be required over the next 20 years to support the growing world's commercial airplane fleet, Alteon led the industry in validating the ICAO-sanctioned MPL program," said Sherry Carbary, president of Alteon. "This was achieved with a comprehensive beta test designed to validate Alteon-developed courseware and ensure the cadets achieved all competency goals to be successful first officers in a multi-crew commercial airplane environment."

Boeing's current market outlook indicates that the world's aircraft fleet will double in the next two decades, which will put increasing pressure on airlines to find qualified, well-trained pilots. Alteon has been working closely with major industry partners to test the framework for MPL to provide jet-ready airline qualified pilots to support airlines as they grow their fleet.

"The most important lesson learned from the MPL beta test is that cadets without any aviation experience can be trained to world-class proficiency and competency as a first officer," said Roei Ganzarski, Alteon chief customer officer. "This is possible due to a rigorous training program that includes advanced courseware, high-fidelity simulation and adherence to high standards by instructors and students."

Throughout the 20-month trial MPL course, the cadets progressed through primary flight training in a single-engine training aircraft to successfully completing a jet airliner type-rating exam. These cadets will now continue to report to their respective airlines to complete base training and Civil Aviation Administrations of China requirements.

Alteon is a leader in the development and delivery of innovative aviation training products and services to over 400 customers around the world. Through its global network, Alteon employs over 1,400 training professionals in 20 locations around the world supporting more than 100 full-flight simulators.