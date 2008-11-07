Allegiant and Harrahs extend agreement for charter air service operations

Allegiant Air, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT), today announced that it has extended its Air Transportation Charter Agreement with Harrah's Operating Company, Inc. Under the three-year agreement, Allegiant will dedicate three 130-seat MD-87 jet aircraft to the program.

"We're pleased to grow our long-standing relationship with Harrah's," Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr., president and chief executive officer for Allegiant Travel Company, said. "We deeply appreciate their vote of confidence in continuing our successful relationship."

Allegiant Air has provided air charter services for Harrah's since 2002. The new contract begins Jan. 1, 2009, and Allegiant will continue to base aircraft in Tunica, Miss., Reno, Nev. and Laughlin, Nev. to support the program.

About the company: Las Vegas based Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT), is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations such as Las Vegas, Nev., Phoenix, Ariz., Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Orlando, Fla. and Tampa/St. Petersburg, Fla. Through its subsidiary, Allegiant Air, the Company operates a low-cost, high-efficiency, all-jet passenger airline offering air travel both on a stand-alone basis and bundled with hotel rooms, rental cars and other travel related services.