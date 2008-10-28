AirTran Airways Renews Exclusive Partnership with The Hertz Corporation

AirTran Airways, a subsidiary of AirTran Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAI), today announced that the airline has inked a new agreement with The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ). The three-year agreement calls for Hertz to be the exclusive car rental company for AirTran Airways web site, call centers, inflight magazine, and onboard seatbacks. In addition, the agreement allows members of AirTran Airways' frequent flier program, A+ Rewards, to earn credits for travel when renting from Hertz.

Through the partnership, A+ Rewards members earn a half credit in the airline's frequent flier program for qualifying Hertz rentals of up to four days, or, exclusive to AirTran Airways, qualifying car rentals of five days or more earn one full credit towards a free flight. To earn credits, AirTran Airways frequent fliers must provide their A+ Rewards number when making a Hertz reservation.

The exclusive arrangement offers customers the option to book their rental car with Hertz when booking flights online at http://www.airtran.com or via 1-800-AIR-TRAN, along with special offers from Hertz available in seatbacks and in the inflight magazine, Go, on all AirTran Airways flights.

"AirTran Airways partners with the best brands, and Hertz, a quality organization we hold in high regard, is clearly the leader in the car rental business," said Tad Hutcheson, vice president of marketing and sales for AirTran Airways. "Through this agreement, AirTran Airways has the ability to offer Hertz cars in all of our locations to our loyal customers, and our A+ Rewards members will continue to have an opportunity to earn credits while renting from Hertz."

"Hertz is pleased to renew this exclusive agreement with AirTran Airways as we've enjoyed a mutually beneficial partnership with the airline for more than 10 years now," said Bob Stuart, senior vice president of global sales for The Hertz Corporation. "With an extensive network of locations, Hertz offers great rates and three different car collections -- the Prestige, Fun and Green Collections -- to meet the needs of AirTran Airways customers."

The Hertz Corporation and AirTran Airways have a long history of cooperation together as Hertz has been the exclusive rental car supplier for AirTran Airways since 1997.

AirTran Airways, a subsidiary of AirTran Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAI), a Fortune 1000 company, is ranked number one in the 2008 Airline Quality Rating study. The airline offers coast-to-coast flights, North America's newest all-Boeing fleet, friendly service and Business Class and complimentary XM Satellite Radio on every flight. To book an AirTran flight and a Hertz car, visit http://www.airtran.com.

The Hertz Corporation is the world's largest general use car rental brand, operating from approximately 8,100 locations in 147 countries worldwide. Hertz is the number one airport car rental brand in the U.S. and at 69 major airports in Europe, operating both corporate and licensee locations in cities and airports in North America, Europe, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand. In addition, The Company has licensee locations in cities and airports in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. Hertz also operates one of the world's largest equipment rental businesses, Hertz Equipment Rental Corporation, offering a diverse line of equipment to customers ranging from major industrial companies to local contractors and consumers through approximately 360 branches in the U.S., Canada, China, France and Spain.