Air Berlin reports October 2008 traffic

IDEX 2023: All the news from the show floor (podcast)
This week on the Shephard Defence Podcast, senior naval reporter Harry Lye and military training & simulation reporter Norbert Neumann chat about the big news stories from IDEX in Abu Dhabi.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) wants to increase the use of cutting-edge and innovative capabilities to create multi-domain solutions
Avon’s plans for the region include localising production and engaging in the transfer of technologies.
The Ukraine Defense Contact Group has committed $50 billion in security assistance to date.
Following the Abraham Accords, Israeli and Gulf defence firms have forged ever closer bonds.
Paramount's portable production model provides a range of advantages for governments and is a central part of the company's offering.