US Army considers new AH-64E Apache autonomous refuelling investment

UH-60V joins Pennsylvania National Guard
First US Army unit operates Black Hawk with avionics upgrade.
The US Army and mobile manipulation systems firm RE2 Robotics are negotiating a new contract that would see the manufacturer test autonomous refuelling capabilities on a production AH-64E Apache Guardian attack helicopter.
Both parties are already committed to similar testing on an AH-64 mock-up under a $1 million Remote Robotic Refueling for Extended Missions (R3EM) effort, in support of the Autonomous and Robotic Remote Refueling Point (AR3P) project managed by the USN.
The manufacturer has demonstrated a ‘basic capability’ for R3EM, including autonomous aircraft engagement and performing refuelling manoeuvres, said Jorgen Pedersen, CEO at RE2 Robotics.
‘Really, what we're ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
First US Army unit operates Black Hawk with avionics upgrade.
DVLS keeps pilots spatially oriented to the terrain and obstacles and works with existing night vision devices to enable safer landings, says L3Harris.
ALE-50 uses electronic countermeasures to lure incoming missiles away from military aircraft.
Read the latest edition of Air Warfare for free in our app or on your desktop.
Sikorsky and the USMC hope for a decision on CH-53K full-rate production in 2023, followed by a first operational deployment in 2024 and full operational capability by the end of the decade.
ONR-sponsored demonstration showcased Schiebel UAS with lidar data-gathering system.