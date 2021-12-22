FCAS partners set to fly loyal wingman demonstrator in 2022

International partners involved in the sixth-generation Future Combat Air System (FCAS)/Tempest programme plan on flying a loyal wingman or adjunct demonstrator next year, Shephard can exclusively reveal.

The partners have already discussed capability integration challenges associated with testing an adjunct — often described as a loyal wingman or remote carrier – but a flight test programme could happen as quickly as 'summer 2022', according to Air Cdre Jonny Moreton, UK programme director for FCAS.

'I think from the work we've done thus far, we need a demonstrator that not only provides operational benefits for the future, but obviously provides benefits …