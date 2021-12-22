FCAS partners set to fly loyal wingman demonstrator in 2022

BEL receives large contract for Tejas components
BEL benefits from a large contract to provide electronic components for the Indian Air Force's Tejas fighter.
International partners involved in the sixth-generation Future Combat Air System (FCAS)/Tempest programme plan on flying a loyal wingman or adjunct demonstrator next year, Shephard can exclusively reveal.
The partners have already discussed capability integration challenges associated with testing an adjunct — often described as a loyal wingman or remote carrier – but a flight test programme could happen as quickly as 'summer 2022', according to Air Cdre Jonny Moreton, UK programme director for FCAS.
'I think from the work we've done thus far, we need a demonstrator that not only provides operational benefits for the future, but obviously provides benefits …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
BEL benefits from a large contract to provide electronic components for the Indian Air Force's Tejas fighter.
The German Bundeswehr has contracted Vincorion to join the effort to upgrade Quadriga Eurofighters.
The Missile Defense Agency has approved Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Technologies' initial review for the Next Generation Interceptor program.
L3Harris is integrating a prototype weapon data link aboard JASSM.
The Royal Saudi Air Force is modernising its fleet of E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft to keep them in service until 2040.
tlmNexus to provide information management systems to the UK MoD’s Hawk TMk1/1A fleet.