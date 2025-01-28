Sustain capabilities and secure advantage with advanced Digital Engineering

Enjoy free access to this sponsored article, all content provided by CDS Defence & Security

Main Body - What is Digital Engineering?

A key subset of Digital Engineering is Model-Based Product Support (MBPS), which is being increasingly recognised as a critical approach in the defence sector for ensuring the sustained performance, reliability, and efficiency of military systems and equipment.

As defence technologies become more complex and interdependent, traditional methods of product support – which often rely on paper-based manuals and reactive maintenance strategies – are no longer sufficient.

MBPS integrates advanced digital models, simulations, and data analytics into the lifecycle management of defence products, enabling proactive maintenance, quicker problem-solving, and enhanced decision-making. By utilising detailed, real-time data from across a system’s operation, MBPS can predict potential failures, optimise performance, and reduce downtime, leading to significant cost savings and improved mission readiness.

In an environment where system reliability and operational availability are paramount, MBPS ensures that defence assets are maintained in peak condition, delivering superior operational capability and safety.

Our Digital Engineering Solution

We have created an end-to-end digital ecosystem using the best-in-class software solutions to provide a seamless service to customers to embrace Digital Engineering and MBPS. Our ecosystem delivers the following functions:

➤ Data Assurance and a single source database – to ensure accurate information is used throughout the ecosystem.

➤ Engineering Suite – tools to improve efficiency and digital connectivity in our services: Through-Life Support, Safety and Environmental, Human Factors and Technical Publications.

➤ Modelling and Analysis Suite – enables an extensive expansion of services to provide certainty of outcomes in support solutions through computational analysis. Enabling the identification of commercial options, sustainment requirements, logistical bottlenecks, cost drivers, and profitability.

➤ (Support) Digital Twin and Visualisation – provision of live outcomes and performance from both the engineering and modelling data into a meaningful representation through a Support Digital Twin and other visualisation techniques.

➤ Tailored Outputs – split into four categories:

Business Case Evidence – using the outcomes from the modelling and analysis to support customers’ aspirations and investment into competing for the in-service sustainment of their equipment.

Case Reports – providing modelled-based evidence to strengthen evidential cases in support, safety and environmental, human factors and reliability/maintainability.

Project Documentation – providing modelled-based evidence to strengthen the plans, reports, and presentations created by the teams.

Dynamic Results – enabling quick and effective decision-making, automated to the tolerance of the customer.

Why CDS Defence & Security?

Why use CDS Defence & Security for your Digital Engineering?

Expert engineers with real-world insight:

Our experienced consultants bring best practices from diverse domains, backed by hands-on expertise. With more than half of our team from service backgrounds, we deeply understand the complexities your systems face.

Driving innovation for competitive edge:

We are at the forefront of thought leadership, R&D, and stay ahead of emerging technologies—empowering you to maintain a competitive advantage in the support domain.

Best-in-class tools for seamless integration:

Leveraging extensive market research, we identify and integrate top-tier software solutions to deliver a smooth, efficient service.

Embedded support with targeted impact:

Our team can ‘parachute’ into your projects, refine your support data, and deploy advanced modelling and analysis to pinpoint cost drivers, address performance gaps, and optimise profitability—all while ensuring data-driven compliance.

Maximised ROI through cutting-edge solutions:

Using modelling, analysis, and simulation, we drive cost reductions and deliver higher profits, giving you a measurable commercial advantage.

If you would like to find out more about Digital Engineering and our approach to MBPS please contact a member of our team.