South Korean marines receive final Marineon helicopters
Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) handed over the final MUH-1 Marineon helicopter to the Republic of Korea Marine Corps (ROKMC) on 28 June.
The ROKMC ordered 30 MUH-1s in December 2016, and the first examples were delivered a year later. Production was temporarily halted after a fatal crash on 17 July 2018, caused by a faulty main rotor mast from Airbus Helicopters.
With all MUH-1s delivered, two squadrons are now operational within the ROKMC’s Aviation Group, which was formed its Aviation Group on 1 December 2021.
The Marineon is a customised version of the KUH-1 Surion used by the ROK Army.
More from Air Warfare
-
Pratt & Whitney's F-35 engine upgrade gets another boost
The extra money for Pratt & Whitney's F-35 Core Engine Upgrade programme reinforces its position as the preferred solution for advanced Block 4 capabilities. The impact on the future price of the fighter remains uncertain, but Lockheed Martin is confident in maintaining or potentially lowering costs going forward.
-
New material could be used for hypersonic missile radomes, MBDA
European missile-maker MBDA has developed a new ceramic material called Nimas B1, which is highly resistant and suitable for radomes used in hypersonic and supersonic missiles.
-
Raytheon and Northrop Grumman awarded follow-on contract for hypersonic systems
Raytheon and Northrop Grumman have won a follow-on contract from DARPA to advance air-breathing hypersonic systems. The partnership aims to enhance Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) flight vehicles and deliver critical capabilities for warfighters.
-
Why the F-16 fighter jet remains a force to be reckoned with (updated 2023)
The Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jet is still in the limelight over 40 years after its first flight. Shephard sums up the latest developments and tells you everything you need to know about the aircraft in the 2020s.
-
Australia, UK, US join forces on E-7 Wedgetail development
The agreement signed by Australia, the UK and the US signifies a commitment to cooperation on E-7 Airborne Early Warning and Control capability development, testing, interoperability, operations, and training.
-
BAE Systems Phasa-35 UAS soars into the stratosphere
BAE Systems has achieved the first stratospheric flight of the Phasa-35 High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite (HAPS) uncrewed aerial system (UAS). Weighing 150kg, the drone flew to over 66,000ft in altitude and could offer long-endurance ISR and communication capabilities.