RN Wildcat fires Martlet for first time on operations

Norwegian F-35As to carry Joint Strike Missile
Kongsberg confirms order to arm Norwegian F-35s with the multirole variant of the Naval Strike Missile.
An RN AW159 Wildcat HMA Mk2 helicopter has fired a Martlet missile on frontline operations for the first time.
The successful test of the missile — designed to protect the RN's Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers from attack by small boat swarms — follows testing at UK ranges.
Operating in the Pacific Ocean as part of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 21, a Wildcat from 815 NAS fired the lightweight missile at an inflatable target.
In less than half a second, the missile detached from the Wildcat, proceeding to the target at one and half times the speed of sound.
The …
