To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

RN Wildcat fires Martlet for first time on operations

25th October 2021 - 17:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

An RN AW159 Wildcat HMA Mk2 fires the Martlet missile during the Carrier Strike Group 21 deployment. (Photo: MoD/ Crown Copyright)

RN Wildcat helicopters can carry up to 20 Martlet missiles for use against stationary and moving targets.

An RN AW159 Wildcat HMA Mk2 helicopter has fired a Martlet missile on frontline operations for the first time.

The successful test of the missile — designed to protect the RN's Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers from attack by small boat swarms — follows testing at UK ranges.

Operating in the Pacific Ocean as part of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 21, a Wildcat from 815 NAS  fired the lightweight missile at an inflatable target.

In less than half a second, the missile detached from the Wildcat, proceeding to the target at one and half times the speed of sound.

The …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users