PZL Świdnik aims for ‘polonised’ AW139

RN Wildcat fires Martlet for first time on operations
RN Wildcat helicopters can carry up to 20 Martlet missiles for use against stationary and moving targets.
Senior management of PZL Świdnik plans to intensify the ‘polonisation’ of the Leonardo AW139 and its military AW139M variant, which are already 74% manufactured in Poland.
Jacek Libucha, CEO of PZL Świdnik, recently announced a plan to open a final assembly line in Poland for the helicopter — in effect, resurrecting an industrial capability that has dwindled since the 2010s when the company wound down production of the W-3 Sokół and SW-4 Puszczyk.
'Manufacturing of AW139W, as we named our version, should give us [an] opportunity to rebuild capabilities which we lost in [the] past decade,' said Libucha.
