ITPS Canada selects Avionq simulation technology for training
International Test Pilots School Canada (ITPS) has announced that it has selected software developer Avionq’s technology to equip its military training aircraft. Delivery of the software is expected by January 2025, with entry into service beginning later in 2025.
The integration of Avionq’s AqLab and AqModel will reportedly allow ITPS’ students to train using models of currently deployed missile types. According to Avionq, this will allow them to understand in-flight missile performance, enhancing their decision making, survivability and lethality in combat operations.
Furthermore, AqModels can replicate the performance of missile platforms, as visualised by AqLab’s visualisation tool. This includes air-to-ground, air-to-air, ground-to-air, cruise and hypersonic missles, as well as guided bombs and loitering munitions, according to Avioniq.
Mikael Grev, founder and CEO of Avioniq, said: “With the addition of AqLab and AqModel to their training toolkit, ITPS Canada will be able to easily and quickly replicate real world threats for the purposes of preparing their trainees for the challenges they will face in combat.”
ITPS has a mixed fleet of 30 aircraft, which includes jet trainers – most notably the L-39 Albatross - transonic fighters and single-engine aircraft. Training simulators are also heavily incorporated into its training programmes.
